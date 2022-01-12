Brokerages Expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Million

Analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will report sales of $9.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations reported sales of $7.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year sales of $43.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $45.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBII. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

MBII opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $127.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

