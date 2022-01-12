Brokerages Set Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) PT at $158.00

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of ANNSF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.33. 271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.17. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $140.96 and a 52 week high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

