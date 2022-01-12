Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) PT at $78.11

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 108,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.15. 1,206,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,529. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

