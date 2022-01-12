Brokerages Set Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) PT at $3.85

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. 293,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,100. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 292.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.