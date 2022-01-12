Brokerages Set Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target at $20.40

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

ATER has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $5,213,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $2,824,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $1,463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $4,053,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $4,420,000. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 83,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,621. The firm has a market cap of $195.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aterian has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 121.17%. The business had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aterian will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

