Brokerages Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Target Price at $17.50

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSRTF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.