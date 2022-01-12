Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price at $234.33

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGJTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CGJTF opened at $129.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.78. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $113.90 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.