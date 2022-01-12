Brokerages Set CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Target Price at $2.38

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CohBar in the third quarter valued at $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the third quarter valued at $869,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 48.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.52. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

