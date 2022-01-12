Brokerages Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Target Price at $49.23

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.23.

Several research firms recently commented on CLR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Continental Resources by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,416 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

