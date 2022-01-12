Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) PT at C$8.94

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

CPG opened at C$8.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.50. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.41 and a 52-week high of C$8.26.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

