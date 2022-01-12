Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Target Price at GBX 299

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 299.17 ($4.06).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.89) to GBX 330 ($4.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

