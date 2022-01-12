Brokerages Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) PT at $1,968.27

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,954.93.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $21.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,187.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,303.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,546.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.66 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,001.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

