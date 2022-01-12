Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Target Price at $357.83

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $357.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $321.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.66 and a 200-day moving average of $304.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

