Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT at $38.88

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

A number of research firms have commented on SAPIF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAPIF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. 5,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.