Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$76.31

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLF shares. Veritas Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

SLF stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$71.55. 1,214,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,197. The company has a market cap of C$41.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$69.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$58.72 and a 12-month high of C$72.01.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$8.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6499993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

