Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Target Price at $22.86

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

Several research firms have commented on TPZEF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

TPZEF traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

