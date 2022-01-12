Brokers Issue Forecasts for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.92.

LIF stock opened at C$38.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$31.10 and a 1 year high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.21%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

