Brokers Offer Predictions for Pure Storage, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) – Research analysts at Summit Insights lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Storage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

PSTG opened at $29.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.35. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

