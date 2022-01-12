Brokers Set Expectations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 34,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

