Brokers Set Expectations for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of CFG opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

