Brokers Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53. Comerica has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 241.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Comerica by 227.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $29,443,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

