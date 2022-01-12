Brokers Set Expectations for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.87 EPS.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.15.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $486.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.85 and a 200 day moving average of $507.28. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

