Brokers Set Expectations for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.61) per share for the year.

PLRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

PLRX opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.04. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

