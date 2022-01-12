BSCPAD Price Reaches $1.55 on Exchanges (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $122.57 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00003601 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00060919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00080267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.33 or 0.07562022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,026.93 or 1.00134780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003222 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

