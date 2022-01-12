Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $18,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.2% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 98.3% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 546,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 271,099 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. 21,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

