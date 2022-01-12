Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BURBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.58.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.1458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.