Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $233.76

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $233.76 and last traded at $240.25, with a volume of 33151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.48.
BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000.
About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
