Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $233.76

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $233.76 and last traded at $240.25, with a volume of 33151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.48.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000.

About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.