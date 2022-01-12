Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Drew C. Brees acquired 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $542,046. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.89. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

