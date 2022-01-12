Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

