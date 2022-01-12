Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) Trading Up 0.6%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Cairn Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

