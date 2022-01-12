Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Down 17.4% in December

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,718,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,267,000 after acquiring an additional 115,873 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 362,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 124.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 94,889 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

