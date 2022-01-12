Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Down 17.4% in December

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $19.89.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
