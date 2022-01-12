Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.49. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 66,046 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFW. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.90 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$295.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$1,370,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,545,606.69.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

