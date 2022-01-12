Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 81.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 56,770 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 41,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

