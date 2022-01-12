Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 115.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $128,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -122.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

