Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $522,000 in Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Global X Aging Population ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000.

Shares of AGNG stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. Global X Aging Population ETF has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $34.29.

