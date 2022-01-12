Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,607 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

GNMA stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

