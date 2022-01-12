Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.
Camtek stock opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
