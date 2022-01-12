Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek stock opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.