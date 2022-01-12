Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 75

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($1.02) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.75) to GBX 65 ($0.88) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 61.50 ($0.83).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

LON:TLW opened at GBX 52.32 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90). The firm has a market cap of £749.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.17.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,606.49).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.