Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$199.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TXP stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.64. 58,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,614. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$3.06. The company has a market cap of C$345.60 million and a P/E ratio of 410.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.75.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

