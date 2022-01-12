Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$61.57. 1,949,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$28.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.87. The stock has a market cap of C$72.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055,622 shares in the company, valued at C$110,131,182.02. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total value of C$522,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,707,866.37. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,329 shares of company stock worth $15,541,356.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

