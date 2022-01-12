Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.14.

CNQ traded up C$1.00 on Wednesday, hitting C$61.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,051,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,887. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$28.67 and a 1-year high of C$61.87. The stock has a market cap of C$72.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$953,911.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$5,706,671.35. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,707,866.37. Insiders sold a total of 287,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,541,356 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

