Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 902,602 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of -50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

