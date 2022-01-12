Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after acquiring an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

