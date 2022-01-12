Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,489 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 12.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $49,245,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVA opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.13.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

