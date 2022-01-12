Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after buying an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

