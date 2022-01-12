Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.14 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,304,000 after buying an additional 158,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

NYSE DHI opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $67.04 and a one year high of $110.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $3,668,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

