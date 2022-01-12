Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth about $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in YETI by 45.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth about $16,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

