Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,824 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 297,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

PHAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

