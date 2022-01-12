Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.75

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 5163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.51.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 40.3%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

