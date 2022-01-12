Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $620.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,787,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.